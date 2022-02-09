CRACK UP: Joe Biden dips below 40% for the first time

Taxpayer-funded crack pipes aside, Save Jerseyans, Wednesday represented another low point for the Biden Administration for a different but undeniably related reason.

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating dipped below 40% for the first time ever today, dropping to 39.8% in the RCP average for the first time since he took office last January. That’s slightly worse than the 41.8% job approval rating Donald Trump registered on February 9, 2018.

–

Democrats went on to gain a net of 41 seats in 2018 midterm elections.