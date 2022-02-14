Donald Trump is now more popular than Biden and Harris

The worm has definitely turned, folks.

Check out the latest favorable/unfavorable ratings from RealClearPolitics:

–

Joe Biden -> 41.7 (Fav) 52.7 (Unfav) -11.0

Kamala Harris -> 37.3 (Fav) 52.1 (Unfav) -14.8

Donald Trump -> 43.1 (Fav) 51.3 (Unfav) -8.2

None of this can make you feel very good if you’re a Democrat on the ballot in 2022.

The 45th president has definitely rebounded from the -21.6-point favorable rating he endured in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot. His current -8.2-point net unfavorable rating is actually stronger than he enjoyed for much of his actual presidence signaling possible buyer’s remorse among a significant segment of the voting population.