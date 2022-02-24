Ed the Trucker blasts Murphy for once again deploying N.J. National Guard to D.C.

Phil Murphy is deploying 100 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. ahead of an anticipated anti-Covid mandate protest by truckers.

State Senator Edward Durr (R-3), a driver for Raymour and Flanigan prior to his November upset victory, decried the move as a waste of state resources.

“A peaceful truck rally in Washington is where Governor Murphy thinks he should dedicate State resources while unemployment offices remain closed, the MVC is still a mess, and thousands of Corrections Officers and health care professionals are on the verge of losing their jobs due to unnecessary vaccine mandates,” said Durr. “It’s another example of Governor Murphy focusing on Washington instead of helping people here in New Jersey. It’s beyond offensive.”

“The governor may have reveled in the images of peaceful protesters being hauled off to jail in an authoritarian manner by Justin Trudeau in Canada, but that’s not how we do things in the United States,” said Durr. “If Governor Murphy wants to be President, he should know that.”

Murphy had deployed a far larger force of several hundred New Jersey Guard members to D.C. following the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot.

Joe Biden is set to deliver his first proper State of the Union address on Tuesday.