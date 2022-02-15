Everything that’s wrong with Trenton in one dumb box story

McKeon’s official response to this phenomenon: he’s sponsoring a new bill (A-2235) to fine large retailers the use shipping boxes more than double the size of the product itself. The fines would range between $250 to $500 for each individual offense.

Amazing, McKeon also admitted to Friedman that he didn’t know why retailers used big boxes but said “I’m sure I’m going to learn.”

So let’s review:

Legislator sees something strange when he orders a baby gift from Bed Bath & Beyond. Without first consulting the industry (!), he imposes a potentially hugely-expensive new regulation on these businesses, one which could get passed onto the consumer. Shoot first, ask questions later. All in the name of saving the planet from oversized boxes?

There could be perfectly logical logistical explanations for retail packaging elections depending upon the circumstances.

What about fragile ships? These packages get dropped… a lot.

I also find it hard to believe that fixing this issue would have much of an impact on our planet’s lifespan; guys like McKeon are, after all, the same “pro-science” Democrats whose lockdowns we now KNOW didn’t work.

What’s so obnoxious here is the process, Save Jerseyans. Statist legislators peddling personal anecdotes and making stuff up on the fly to grab a headline or two (CBS also picked up McKeon’s story) while creating the illusion that they’re accomplishing something useful. It happens every day in Trenton, and it contributes to the lack of substantive process on REAL issues like property tax reform.

The sooner voters wise up to the scam? The sooner we get the kind of government that could actually make a true positive difference for the people of the Garden State.