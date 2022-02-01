Gabbard: Biden chose “disaster” Harris based on “the color of her skin and sex—not qualification”

She didn’t have much of a future in the Democrat Party as-is, Save Jerseyans, but any shot she had at political office on that side of the aisle is officially gone.

On Monday, former Democrat congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard sent the Left into an uproar by weighing in on Joe Biden’s “black women only need apply” criterion for filling the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy created by the retiring Stephen Breyer.

–

“Biden chose Harris as his VP because of the color of her skin and sex—not qualification,” Gabbard tweeted. “She’s been a disaster. Now he promises to choose Supreme Court nominee on the same criteria. Identity politics is destroying our country.”

Biden chose Harris as his VP because of the color of her skin and sex—not qualification. She's been a disaster. Now he promises to choose Supreme Court nominee on the same criteria. Identity politics is destroying our country. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 31, 2022

“The person I will nominate will be someone of extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity,” Biden declared last Thursday. “And that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the United States supreme court. It’s long overdue in my opinion.”

Gabbard has a military background but is hardly the stereotype of an “angry white conservative” commonly peddled by the Left. A Hawaiian born of Samoan and European descent, Gabbard has advocated for gun control, the Green New Deal, and plenty of other Leftist ideas during her time in public life.

A recent poll discovered three-quarters of Americans opposed to Biden’s decision to consider only black women for the Breyer’s seat.

Vice President Harris’s current average approval rating is below 37%.

–