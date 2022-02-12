Golden, Arnone, DiRocco lock down Monmouth GOP’s endorsement without opposition

Monmouth GOP committee members gathered on Saturday morning in Freehold have given the nod to Sheriff Shaun Golden (who’s also county party chair) and Commissioners Tom Arnone and Nick DiRocca to run on the county “line” in June.

There wasn’t any opposition from the floor, but political consultant Roger Stone, general consultant for NJ-04 GOP candidate Mike Crispi, told Save Jersey on Friday that he’ll spend Saturday afternoon interviewing and vetting county row officer candidates for an off-the-line slate.