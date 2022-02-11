Harris returns to N.J. with her popularity in the toilet

Kamala Harris was back in New Jersey on Friday, Save Jerseyans, touting federal dollars for Newark’s lead pipe replacement efforts. A fun aside: Cory Booker played a central role in the Brick City’s lead pipe crisis; click here for a fun read.

Don’t be surprised by the lack of photos of Harris with New Jersey Dems facing tough congressional reelection battles. Speaking of pipes, the embattled Democrat veep’s popularity is in the political toilet.

This week, a new LA Times poll pegged Harris’s favorability rating at a dismal 39%.

Her average rating is closer to 37% over at RCP.

“As Kamala Harris quietly sneaks into New Jersey for photo ops, her failed track record and plummeting polls make it clear why no vulnerable Democrat wants to join,” opined Rachel Lee, Northeast Regional Communications Director for the RNC. “New Jerseyans are ready to send every member who rubber stamps the Biden-Harris agenda packing in November.”