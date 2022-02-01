Kean has $993k+ cash on hand, far ahead of GOP competitors

Tom Kean Jr. is far out ahead of his intra-party competition in NJ-07 with $933,017.85 cash on hand as of the end of 2021’s 4th Quarter. That’s according to reports filed and available online with the FEC.

Phil Rizzo reported $57,395.72 while John Isemann had banked $38,204.84 as of December 31st.

Robert Trugman had $0; his available data shows almost $8,000 more in disbursements than receipts.

Assemblyman Erik Peterson and Sterling Irwin Schwab joined the race in January and, consequently, won’t have to report until April.

The primary’s victor will need every penny; notwithstanding incumbent Tom Malinowski’s ethics issues and a redrawn district that got more red, the two-term Democrat currently has $2,748,801.55 in his war chest.