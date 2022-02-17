Kean plans to vote against the compromise legislative map

At least one GOP redistricting commissioner plans to vote against the compromise legislative map deal reached by the respective parties on Thursday night.

Multiple sources have confirmed for Save Jersey that Tom Kean Jr., the former Senate GOP leader for over a decade, believes the new map isn’t competitive enough and intends to withhold his support. I’m told that Kean is also likely the only “no” vote when the commissioners gather on Friday at the State House.

Kean served as Senate GOP leader for over a decade before declining to seek reelection last November in order to run for Congress in NJ-07.