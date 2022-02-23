Malinowski pocketed thousands of dollars from Nord Stream 2 lobbyist

The German government says it’s freezing Nord Stream 2, the controversial natural gas pipeline that’s become an international political football with special significance amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin views the pipeline as what it is: direct access to European markets. The Biden Administration inexplicably helped bring all of this on by waiving sanctions.

Plenty of Biden’s Democrat colleagues are busy speaking out both sides of their mouths as Putin’s tanks take up their final attack positions. Congressman Tom Malinowski recently returned from a photo op in Ukraine. Back in 2019, Malinowski accused then-President Trump of going “out of his way to thank Russia.”

“I’m also troubled that the president went out of his way to thank Russia,” Malinowski tweeted. following the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. “We have longstanding ‘deconfliction’ procedures with Russia and routinely notify them of such operations. I see no evidence they did anything special to help beyond not interfering.”

Meanwhile, he’s accepted $8,600 from Vincent Roberti, a lobbyist for the Swiss company constructing the pipeline. Open Secrets zeroed-in on Roberti’s activities in a May 2021 profile of Nord Stream’s lobbying efforts:

“The company spent $600,000 to dispatch Vincent Roberti, a top lobbyist and prolific Democratic donor. Roberti reported lobbying on “issues related to the U.S. position toward the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including potential financial sanctions affecting the project.” The firm spent another $240,000 to dispatch BGR Group’s Walker Roberts, a former Republican staffer for foreign affairs congressional committees.”

Here’s the tally of Malinowski donations:

Committee Donor Name Donor Company Donor Occupation Date of Donation Donation Amount Tom Malinowski for Congress ROBERTI, VINCENT ROBERTI GLOBAL LLC GOVERNMENT RELATIONS 2/6/21 $2,900.00 Tom Malinowski for Congress ROBERTI, VINCENT ROBERTI GLOBAL LLC GOVERNMENT RELATIONS 2/6/21 $2,900.00 Tom Malinowski for Congress ROBERTI, VINCENT ROBERTI GLOBAL CONSULTANT 9/14/20 $2,800.00 TOTAL: $8,600.00

So who’s really serving Putin’s interests?

Trump? Or Tom?

Malinowski’s hypocrisy on pandemic profiteering was only the tip of the iceberg.