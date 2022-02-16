Malinowski pushes an internal poll verifying that he’s in big trouble?

Candidates usually push internal polls to show they’re outpacing expectations or, specifically, to rebut public polling.

It’s unusual for a candidate to push a campaign poll that verifies their own endangered status.

Yet that exactly what Tom Malinowski apparently did on Wednesday, Save Jerseyans, releasing an internal poll showing the two-term Democrat incumbent tied with Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. in a hypothetical general election match-up:

NJ-07 Malinowski internal: Malinowski (D-Inc): 46%

Kean (R): 46% Bad news for Malinowski – tied with Kean at this point of the race and for it to be an internal. If the environment continues to slip for Dems, this has triage potentialhttps://t.co/AzaWC6BPK1 — Blake Allen (@Blake_Allen13) February 16, 2022

Kean has a primary but – with one county line in hand and one million in the bank – is considered the early front runner.

He fell short of defeating Malinowski by 4,000 votes in 2020 in a bluer cycle (with a bluer pre-redistricting district).