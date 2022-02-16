You are Here
Malinowski pushes an internal poll verifying that he’s in big trouble?

Candidates usually push internal polls to show they’re outpacing expectations or, specifically, to rebut public polling.

It’s unusual for a candidate to push a campaign poll that verifies their own endangered status.

Yet that exactly what Tom Malinowski apparently did on Wednesday, Save Jerseyans, releasing an internal poll showing the two-term Democrat incumbent tied with Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. in a hypothetical general election match-up:

Kean has a primary but – with one county line in hand and one million in the bank – is considered the early front runner.

He fell short of defeating Malinowski by 4,000 votes in 2020 in a bluer cycle (with a bluer pre-redistricting district).

