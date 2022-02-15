Murphy says Canadian truckers represent a “threat”

Justin Trudeau is going full-fascist on the Canadian trucker protesters, encouraging arrests and invoking emergency powers.

Governor Murphy was asked about it on ‘Face The Nation’ this weekend and repeated the power elite’s line concerning the truckers representing a ‘threat.’

–

MARGARET BRENNAN: Very quickly, is there a risk from this trucker convoy in these protests? I know New Jersey is a logistics hub. GOV. PHIL MURPHY: Without question, we have one of the largest ports in the country and knocking on wood with our folks have managed it brilliantly in the context of this pandemic, but that trucker reality is a threat without question.

Of course, as yours truly has pointed out many times, Save Jerseyans, guys like Trudeau and Murphy have inflicted more economic harm on their respective territories than 1 million truckers blocking thousands of roads could ever accomplish. Too few seems to appreciate the irony.