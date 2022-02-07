Murphy takes concrete steps to prepare for possible presidential bid

Governor Murphy has repeatedly denied having any presidential intentions, Save Jerseyans, but Monday’s breaking news suggests he’s keeping more than a toe in the water.

According to multiple reports, Murphy staffer Dan Bryan is leaving the administration effective March 1st to head up a PAC and a non-profit advocacy group. The organizations will both go by “Stronger Fairer Forward,” and his wife Tammy will chair both groups.

Launching a PAC is a traditional early move for prospective national candidates.

God help us, Save Jerseyans!

Murphy is also set to serve as chairman of the National Governors Association (NGA) in 2023 which will give him more execuses to leave the state and build a national profile.

History isn’t on King Phil’s side. New Jersey has a long history of high elected officials pursuing presidential ambitions and falling short, most recently Chris Christie in 2016 and Cory Booker in 2020.