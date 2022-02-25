N.J. candidates Healey, De Gregorio make NRCC’s “On the Radar” list

Two more New Jersey Republican congressional candidates have landed on the NRCC’s critical “On the Radar” list.

The lead GOP House campaign organization announced Friday that Bob Healey (R, NJ-03) and Nick De Gregorio (R, NJ-05) have both reached the next level of the three-tier “Young Gun” program; if either campaign advances to the next stage, they’ll be eligible for resources and other formal support heading into November. Both campaigns needs to hit various benchmarks to qualify for their current status.

While the NRCC doesn’t formally endorse in primaries (both Healey and De Gregorio are a long way from securing their respective district nominations), it’s a major step for any House campaign hoping to be taken seriously by donors.

“Republicans are completely united in our goal of taking back the House and firing Nancy Pelosi,” said Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy in a statement. “I look forward to working with these candidates to promote our policies to get inflation under control, secure our border, and stop the violent crime wave sweeping our nation.”

Healey and De Gregorio both utilize the services of general consultant Chris Russell who also serves as Jack Ciattarelli’s chief strategist.

The only New Jersey congressional candidate to reach Young Gun status (to date) for 2022 is Tom Kean Jr., the frontrunner for the NJ-07 GOP nomination. Kean’s team is led by the former state senator’s long-time strategist Harrison Neely.