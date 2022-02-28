N.J. Dems table bill exempting health care workers, prison guards from vax mandate

A Republican bill (A2585) to exempt health care workers and corrections officers from Governor Phil Murphy’s vaccine mandate was tabled by the Democrat majority on Monday in a 42-33 vote.

The GOP caucus was united with all present members voting against the tabling of the legislation.

–

Murphy’s mandate (which includes boosters) was always constitutionally questionable notwithstanding the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision, but the policy value of the mandate in light of rapidly-dropping Covid-19 metrics is equally unclear.

Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer (R-3), a freshman member elected in November alongside Ed Durr, sponsored the bill and argued in its favor from the floor: