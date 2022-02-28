You are Here
N.J. Dems table bill exempting health care workers, prison guards from vax mandate

N.J. Dems table bill exempting health care workers, prison guards from vax mandate

1 min read

A Republican bill (A2585) to exempt health care workers and corrections officers from Governor Phil Murphy’s vaccine mandate was tabled by the Democrat majority on Monday in a 42-33 vote.

The GOP caucus was united with all present members voting against the tabling of the legislation.

Murphy’s mandate (which includes boosters) was always constitutionally questionable notwithstanding the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision, but the policy value of the mandate in light of rapidly-dropping Covid-19 metrics is equally unclear.

Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer (R-3), a freshman member elected in November alongside Ed Durr, sponsored the bill and argued in its favor from the floor:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin