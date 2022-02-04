N.J. GOP’s national committeeman objects to RNC censoring Cheney, Kinzinger

The Republican National Committee (RNC) formally voted to censure U.S. Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger on Friday, but not without the strong objection of New Jersey’s Republican National Committeeman Bill Palatucci.

“Terrible action by the RNC but there were too few of us there to object and stop it,” tweeted Palatucci.

–

The RNC resolution also called out the ongoing January 6th committee which has predictably devolved into a partisan witch hunt.

Palatucci – who succeeded David Norcross in 2010 – remains one of the closest allies of Chris Christie. Christie has become a vocal critic of the Trump faction of the party (despite being among Trump’s vocal supporters in 2016) and is believed to be feeling out a possible 2024 presidential bid despite uninspiring indicators of early support.