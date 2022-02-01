N.J. may adopt “catestrophic” same-day voter registration

It’s Democrats doing what they do best, Save Jerseyans.

Last month, S247/A1966 was introduced which, according to the bill’s statement, would reduce “the standard voter registration deadline from 21 days before election day to eight days before election day” and permit New Jerseyans “to register to vote at their assigned polling place on election day.”

Republicans are pointing out the obvious potential for massive fraud.

“The proposal for same-day voter registration would be catastrophic in maintaining the integrity of our already overburdened election system,” stated Assemblyman Gerald Scharfenberger (R-13). “There is simply no reason for same-day registration when registrations can be had any time of the year online and in-person. Our election system is too important to consistently create the potential for fraud that bills such as this would enable.”

Assemblyman Scharfenberger also pointed out the sponsoring legislators’ gross hypocrisy:

Despite constantly opposing voter ID reforms, the Democrats’ same-day registration bill would require registering voters to provide an identifying document. Go figure.

New Jersey Democrats aren’t alone on this one. The U.S. Senate Democrats’ so-called “Freedom to Vote Act” includes a requirement for states to provide same-day registration for federal election cycles.

“If enacted, it would open the floodgates for individuals to vote who may not legitimately be eligible if given ample time for proper scrutiny,” Scharfenberger added. “There is no possible way to vet the validity of a voter’s registration application in such a short period of time, it is ludicrous and will likely bring about endless legal challenges in the long-run. This is yet another ludicrous example of what I have been fighting against since day one – I have and will continue to propose legislation that will ensure security of our voting rights.”