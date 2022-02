It’s the trend, Save Jerseyans.

New Jersey Democrats lost a net of 754 registered voters in the first month of 2022. Republicans gained 1,902 voters in January.

Democrats still enjoy a massive statewide advantage (2,575,648 to 1,512,648), but Republicans have pretty consistently chipped away at the Dems’ margin over the last year.

The Democrats enjoyed a roughly 700,000 voter edge in 2009 when Chris Christie won his first term.