N.J. Supreme Court, never shy to ignore constitutional boundaries, suddenly feels constrained on redistricting

New Jersey’s Supreme Court generally has NO TROUBLE WHATSOEVER exceeding its constitutional authority.

Over many years, New Jersey’s Supreme Court actively ignored the state constitution to interfere in affordable housing, education funding, last minute U.S. Senate substitutions and a variety of other areas where it clearly doesn’t belong. Areas where the ELECTED legislature should clearly set policy as opposed to several Senate-confirmed lawyers in black robes.

–

Suddenly, when they need to protect one of their own and a Democrat congressional map?

They feel constrained!

That’s what happened on Thursday when the N.J. Supreme Court unanimously (including the votes of two “Republican” members) rejected the GOP’s redistricting challenge (click here to read the decision).

Yes, the tiebreaker (former Justice John Wallace) admitted that he picked the Dem map because the Republican map succeeded 10 years ago. And that was only the tip of the iceberg, but none of it matters.

“The current redistricting process in New Jersey stems from an amendment to the Constitution in 1995, N.J. Const. art. II, § 2, which followed a statute enacted in 1992, L. 1991, c. 510 (expired 2001),” the majority asserted. “To change the system and distance it from partisan politics would require a proposed constitutional amendment and voter approval. See N.J. Const. art. IX, ¶¶ 1, 4. Those decisions can begin with grassroots efforts, see Zhang, 109 Calif. L. Rev. at 1001, or the political branches of government. In the end, the choice is left to the people of our State.”

Again… since when is the constitution a barrier for these guys?

It’s all a joke, Save Jersey, except no one outside of Democrat power circles is laughing.