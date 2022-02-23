New Chatham Twp. GOP majority prohibits mask mandates on public property

The backlash against compulsory masking continues, Save Jerseyans, all ahead of the end of Phil Murphy’s K-12 mask mandate on March 7th.

On Tuesday, Chatham’s Township Committee voted 3-2 to bar anyone from forcing “face masks to be worn […] without regard to age or vaccination status” on township property.

–

Chatham Township Mayor Ashley Felice, Committeeman Mark Hamilton and Committeeman Mark Lois voted yes.

Committeewoman Stacey Ewald and Committeewoman Celeste Fondaco voted against the resolution.

Republicans flipped control of the committee in November when Lois defeated Democrat Katherine “Kathy” Abbott to reverse the Democrats’ 3-2 majority.

–

You can watch the full video of the meeting here: