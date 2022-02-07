New GOP Assemblywoman’s bill would shield health care workers from vax mandate

Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer (R-3) is one of the GOP’s frosh legislators coming out of Election 2021; on Monday, she introduced a bill which would shield tens of thousands of New Jerseyans from vaccine discrimination.



Sawyer’s bill would explictely bar Garden State employers from taking negative action against corrections officers, first responders and health care workers who decide against getting vacinated or boosted; employers also couldn’t ask employees about their vax status or demand proofs.



Violations could result in a $25,000 civl penalty and attorney’s fees, too.

–

Phil Murphy’s Executive Order 283 issued last month requires boosters for those employed in “high-risk congregate settings” such as hospitals and jails. The new mandate followed the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that upheld a Biden Administration vaccine rule impacting health care workers.



Meanwhile, New Jersey’s corrections officers union recently petitioned an appellate court to obtain an injunction against the mandate set to take effect next month.

Sawyer cited the latest science which strongly indicates that vaccination does little to prevent the transmission of the latest Covid-19 variants.

“We know vaccinated people get infected and spread Covid,” Sawyer explained. “Discriminating against unvaccinated persons is illogical and plain wrong. Mandates and the bullying to comply have created an “us” and “them” environment, to the detriment of us all. I hope my bill will give some people pause, and our valued health care workers, first responders and corrections officers some peace.”

