NJ-03: Healey wins Monmouth’s county line

Bob Healey emerged the big NJ-03 winner at today’s Monmouth GOP convention at iPlay America in Holmdel.

The Viking Yacht manufacturer and ex-punk rocker won by an outsized 5-to-1 margin.

–

Healey’s opponent pool consists of Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith and Hamilton attorney Mike Ferrara.

Notably, Smith declared his intention to skip the controversial party nominating process around the time of his launch, surrendering prime ballot position to Healey but permitting himself to claim the anti-establishment mantel heading into Juen.

Under the new map, NJ-03 takes in the Northwestern edge of the county from Upper Freehold Township in the west over to Holmdel on the county’s Northeastern edge.