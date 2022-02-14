NJ-03: Smith sends a cease and desist letter to Healey’s campaign

The NJ-03 primary campaign heated up a bit this weekend, Save Jerseyans, when the campaign of Ian Smith sent rival Bob Healey’s campaign a cease and desist letter.

“I didn’t expect our campaign to have to get a lawyer to correct a provably false attack on Ian Smith hours after kicking off his campaign,” Smith campaign manager Tom Crone opined on Monday morning. “Unfortunately, the outright provable lies from the Healey campaign regarding Ian Smith are egregiously careless or egregiously reckless. Regardless, it is a disqualifying action from an undisciplined and unprepared campaign.”

Team Smith’s gripe is the accusation that hypodermic needles were found on Smith following the Atilis Gym co-owner’s fatal 2007 DWI crash.

The needle angle was reported in a 2020 NJ 101.5 article but Smith’s lawyers say the story was wrong.

“On February 3, 2022, Ian Smith announced his candidacy for New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District,” wrote Smith attorney Giancarlo Ghione. “In response to this you have chosen to malign and accuse him of being arrested for possession of hypodermic needles. Specifically, Ms. Velardi stated that my client was found to be in, ‘…possession of… hypodermic needles.’ This is categorically false as he was never found to be possession of hypodermic needles, as evidenced in the Atlantic County evidence report. Your disregard to the truth gives rise to a level of malice.”

Click here to view the letter. The story will be update if/when the Healey camp or its attorneys issue a statement.

Smith, Healey (a yacht manufacturer), and attorney/realtor Nicholas Ferrara are all seeing the GOP nomination to take on Democrat incumbent Andy Kim in November. Healey won the first victory of the season on Saturday, capturing the endorsement of Monmouth County’s Republican organization; Smith declined to seek the line.