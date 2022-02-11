NJ-06: Mehta thinks he has a real shot headed into Monmouth convention

Monmouth Commissioner Sue Kiley undoubtedly holds the edge heading into Saturday’s Monmouth GOP convention in Freehold, but Rik Mehta – the party’s 2020 U.S. Senate nominee – thinks he’s got a real shot at an upset for the NJ-04 endorsement.

“The people of Monmouth County need someone who can win against Frank Paone not someone who will come close,” Mehta told Save Jersey. “My proven track record of being able to get out thr votes against the Democrats and their vote by mail scheme helped me win Big in Monmouth County against Cory Booker.”

–

“In a District that makes up 60% minorities, theres no other Republican in this race that can penetratre those neighborhoods and beat Pallone,” Mehta, an Indian American pharmacist and attorney continued. “Next month we’re goin to have a big win in Middlesex county which makes up 70% of this district and is home to the largest Indian American community in the state and arguably the country. This is a group Pallone and the Democrats have relied on for far too long to harvest votes. I will be the America First candidate who delivers that win to the Republican party.”

The Monmouth convention held at iPlay America will also endorse congressional candidates in NJ-03 and NJ-04.

Mehta lost by a decisive margin to Cory Booker in the 2020 general election, but he also garnered more votes than any other Republican in New Jersey statewide history.