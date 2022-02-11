NJEA endorses all-Democrat slate for 2022 congressional races

The New Jersey (Mis)education Association (NJEA) issued its semi-annual reminder that it’s in the bag for Team Blue on Friday, Save Jerseyans, endorsing an all-Democrat slate for this year’s New Jersey congressional races.

The NJEA declined to endorse anyone in NJ-02 and NJ-04 where Republican incumbents hold the seats and strong Democrat challengers have yet to emerge.

CD 1 – Donald Norcross CD 3 – Andy Kim CD 5 – Josh Gottheimer CD 6 – Frank Pallone CD 7 – Tom Malinowski CD 9 – Bill Pascrell CD 10 – Donald Payne, Jr. CD 11 – Mikie Sherril CD 12 – Bonnie Watson-Coleman

“Our union is proud to endorse these candidates and to support them for reelection. They have demonstrated through their actions that they are advocates for public education and for working families. They have stood with educators through these difficult past two years as we have worked to ensure that our schools are safe and that our students are learning,” NJEA President Sean M. Spiller, Vice President Steve Beatty and Secretary-Treasurer Petal Robertson alleged in a joint statement.

The Spiller recently warned that Governor Murphy’s decision to sunset his mask mandate may need to be walked back in the future because, ya know, “science” or whatever. Spiller also serves as the current mayor of the People’s Republic of Montclair.

“Their commitment to equity and to justice for all is exactly what we need in Washington, DC right now and we are committed to working hard for their re-election so they get to continue that important work next year,’ the trio added. “An endorsement from our 200,000-member union comes with our pledge of support on the campaign trail as they make their case to voters and promote a vision for moving our state and our nation forward to a fairer, more equitable and more just future.”

2022 will be interesting for teacher’s unions in more ways than one. It’s believed that the 2021 backlash against wokeism and mandates in Virginia (and parts of New Jersey) may go national in the upcoming midterms representing a grave threat to the education establishment’s political power.