NJGOP Chairman Hugin: “This map puts a Republican majority within reach”

It won’t be easy for Republicans to win either chamber of the state legislature on the new map (adopted 9-2 on Friday), but NJGOP Chairman Bob Hugin says it’s now possible.



“I would like to thank and congratulate the Republican members of the Legislative Redistricting Commission for giving the voters a map which solidifies and strengthens the positions of our Republican representatives in battleground districts, but just as importantly, delivers a number of highly competitive, offensive pickup opportunities,” said Hugin. “It will take great candidates, strong campaigns and a lot of hard work, but let me be crystal clear: this map puts a Republican majority in the State Legislature within reach and that is what the NJGOP will be fighting tooth and nail for.”

“The district boundaries under this map, coupled with the current political climate, the NJGOP’s strong momentum, and the myriad failures of Joe Biden and Phil Murphy, means then no Democrat is safe in New Jersey in 2022, 2023 and beyond,” Hugin added.

Click here to view the full map.

LD4 (Gloucester/Camden) got about 3-points more “red” which puts three of the South Jersey Democrat Machine’s nine remaining core legislators in jeopardy next year.

Republicans bullish on the map also see potential opportunities in LD16 and LD36.

Not everyone is cheered by the new battle lines.

Former Senate GOP Leader Tom Kean Jr. voted against the map which he views as insufficiently competitive for his party. I’m also told by reliable sources that the Monmouth GOP establishment is less-than-thrilled by the fact that LD11 got about half-of-a-point bluer. They just elected two new Assembly members in super-close fashion, and they’re hoping to complete the conquest by dethroning State Senator Vin Gopal.