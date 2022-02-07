You are Here
NJGOP Chairman Hugin voted against the resolution censuring Cheney, Kinzinger

NJGOP Chairman Hugin voted against the resolution censuring Cheney, Kinzinger

1 min read

NJGOP Chairman Bob Hugin – the former finance chairman of Trump’s New Jersey campaign who donated $100,000 to the future president’s 2016 victory fund – voted against a resolution censuring U.S. Congressmen Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) last week. He was joined by New Jersey National Committeeman Bill Palatucci, Chris Christie’s closest ally.

The controversial resolution also sought to condemn the hyper-partisan investigation into the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot.

Hugin suggested that he took issue with the tactical calculation behind the resolution more so than the sentiment undergirding it.

“As a Ronald Reagan Republican who believes in his 11th Commandment, I believe we should be laser focused on beating Democrats and holding Joe Biden accountable, and so I voted against the resolution,” said Hugin in a statement released on Minday. “That being said, while I believe those who broke the law on January 6th should be held accountable, the Commission set up by Pelosi does no such thing because it is being weaponized as a partisan, political tool and a sham attempt to distract from the many abysmal failures of Joe Biden and the Democrats.”

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin