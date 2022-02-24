NJGOP House candidate, a Turkish immigrant, condemns Putin for having “destabilized the region”

Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen is seeking the GOP nomination this year in 2022.

On Thursday, as Russian forces attacked the Ukraine, Selen issued a statement condemning his native country’s troublesome regional neighbor.

–

“As a young man, I left Turkey with dreams of a better life and greater freedom in America. Like so many before me, I found it and have lived that dream,” Selen said. “Since 1991 following the fall of the Soviet Union, Ukrainians have yearned for the same freedom and desire to build a brighter future for their families, within the sovereign borders of its young nation. Today, in an unprecedented and unprovoked invasion not seen in Europe in more than 80 years, Vladimir Putin has destabilized the region, threatened international security and is putting civilians living in a peaceful nation, at risk.”

“I join in the efforts to deliver a unified condemnation of this invasion and support for the Ukrainian people,” added Selen. “Freedom will always win out over tyranny and authoritarianism.”

Selen came to the U.S. in 1996 and initially worked as a gas station attendant before earning both an MBA and a CPA license.

Turkey, which lies across the Black Sea from Ukraine, is a member of NATO and its leadership has publicly criticized Putin’s invasion.