NJSP Superintendent threatens response if protesting truckers snarl N.J. traffic

The Murphy Administration is threatening a dramatic response if truckers protesting Covid-19 mandates – the comprising the self-styled “Freedom Convoy” – impact New Jersey traffic.

On Wednesday during Phil Murphy’s Covid-19 briefing, NJSP Colonel Patrick Callahan warned that truckers coming to a complete stop “will be ordered to keep moving.”

–

“We hope it doesn’t come to that,” Callahan added. “I would hope that we don’t have to use our heavy duty wreckers. It’s one thing to rally and travel on our interstates and to get to a certain rally point. Where they go [when they] leave New Jersey is obviously up to them.”

Governor Murphy was already on record categorizing protesting Canadian truckers as a “threat.”

It’s anticipated that various protesting trucker groups plan to descend on D.C. in advance of President Biden’s Tuesday State of the Union address.

A security fence is reportedly under consideration for the Capitol Hill complex.