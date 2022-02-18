You are Here
NYT plays the religion card in attacking Ocean County’s vax rate

Imagine if a conservative news source published what you’re about to read concerning a Muslim community, Save Jerseyans. You don’t need a particularly wild imagine to get there! The reaction would be ugly.

A little background: New York Times senior writer David Leonhardt has been opining for months on “Red Covid,” a phrase he coined to refer to the fact that Republicans (or at least those living in red areas) purportedly die in higher numbers from Covid-19 because they’re anti-science boobs. That’s the theory in a nutshell.

He released the latest variant of the same diatribe this week; opining about it on Twitter, Leonhardt (who reportedly has Jewish ancestry on his father’s side) struck out against Ocean County, New Jersey, the subject of the new piece, and cited religion as a reason for low vaccine rates:

Ocean County is home to one of the Garden State’s most robust Jewish populations centered on Lakewood which is 60%-ish Jewish.

Schlomo Schoor of The Lakewood Shopper is probably the Northern Jersey Shore’s leading local journalist at the moment.

He took issue with Leonhardt’s characterization of the situation and hit back with some cold hard numbers:

