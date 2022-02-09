NYT: Pre-mask decision, Murphy convened focus groups after near-loss to Ciattarelli

Do you really need more proof that Phil Murphy’s decision to end the K-12 mask mandate in March is the product of political science, not real science?

The New York Times confirmed it for us on Wednesday, Save Jerseyans.

–

Check out this nugget from a story on blue states suddently easing Covid-19 restrictions:

The easing of New York’s pandemic restrictions on businesses comes as Democratic-led states from New Jersey to California have announced similar moves this week, in a loosely coordinated effort that is the result of months of public-health planning, back-channel discussions and political focus groups that began in the weeks after the November election. It was Gov. Philip D. Murphy of New Jersey who began the effort last fall, weeks after he was stunned by the energy of right-wing voters in his blue state, who nearly ousted him from office in what was widely expected to be an easy re-election campaign. Arranging a series of focus groups across the state to see what they had missed, Mr. Murphy’s advisers were struck by the findings: Across the board, voters shared frustrations over public health measures, a sense of pessimism about the future and a deep desire to return to some sense of normalcy. Then, Omicron hit, delaying any easing of restrictions. But slowly, as case rates began to fall again in January, conversations between Mr. Murphy’s aides and senior officials in other states began to pick back up. No actions could be taken until the virus eased its grip, the officials acknowledged.

I obviously added the emphasis above so your eyes could find the key parts.

Phil Murphy’s pandemic decisions are primarily the result of POLITICAL CONSIDERATIONS guided by focus groups. Not “the science” and the science alone as we’ve been repeatedly led to believe for two years. Apparently, Jack Ciattarelli coming within 3-ish points of unseating Murphy in November despite polling predicting a landslide for the Democrat incumbent had more of an impact than most realized.

“Governor Murphy insisted his decision to lift school mask mandates was influenced by nothing but public health data,” said state Senator Testa (R-1) on Wednesday, reacting to the NYT report. “In truth, his announcement was driven by concerns over polling data and growing public outrage over his mandates as he prepares to run for president. Anyone who continues to think Governor Murphy isn’t playing politics with the pandemic is delusional.”

Delusional indeed. “Omicron” didn’t delay easing of restrictions. Undoubtedly, Murphy & Co. were simply waiting to see if Omicron would change the politics of the moment. It didn’t.

This is precisely why Murphy couldn’t answer Jake Tapper’s soft ball question on Monday concerning the scientific basis for ending masking in schools. The answer is “politics.” Always has been, like yours truly and other have been telling you since March.