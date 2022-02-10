Op-Ed: We Must Unmask Our Children TODAY

Governor Murphy’s announcement that the masking mandate placed on our children will be lifted on March 7th is rooted in thinking that has crippled our nation for nearly TWO YEARS as we have navigated the COVID-19 era.

PETTY POLITICS.

–

It’s no accident that Governor Murphy, on a whim, decided to unmask our children. What is he waiting for? Instead of the governor’s decision being rooted in actual science, Murphy hit another BULLSEYE on his scientific dartboard that landed on an arbitrary date one month from now.

All of us know that our kids should have been unmasked, not yesterday, not last month, but 23 months ago, right after “15 days to flatten the curve.”

If one thing has been proven throughout this journey together, it is that speaking up works, showing up works, and organizing works. And when our residents have had enough leaders in Trenton and Washington have to take notice.

NOW is the time to ensure that NO governor has the ability to act unilaterally without checks and balances again, which is why we must pass S1200 before it is too late.

I also urge you all to continue calling on the governor to unmask our kids TODAY and finally restore power back to parents where it has and will always belong.

I will NEVER stop fighting for the health, safety, and liberties of you and your loved ones, but I can’t do it alone.