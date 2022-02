Americans are starting to get it, Save Jerseyans, albeit over a year too late.

On Friday, a Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)-Harris Poll dropped showing 62% of respondents believing Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine with Trump in office including 38% of Democrats.

Perhaps more troubling for Biden: 59% said Putin moved on Ukraine due to the Russian dictator perceiving Biden to be weak. Only 41% disageed.

