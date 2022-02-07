You are Here
Psaki questioned on Murphy’s decision to abandon K-12 mask mandate

Joe Biden’s spokesperson had to deal with a New Jersey question on Monday when a reported cited Phil Murphy’s decision to end the K-12 mask mandate policy effective March 1st, something that some of the Biden Administration’s favorite “experts” still don’t support (notably including Dr. Fauci).

“What does it say then that a governor like Phil Murphy, who’s been so closely aligned with the policies of this administration, would get ahead of the medical experts?” inquired the reporter.

“It’s always been up to school districts (on masking),” Psaki replied, asserting that “that’s always been our policy.”

