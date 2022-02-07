Psaki questioned on Murphy’s decision to abandon K-12 mask mandate

Joe Biden’s spokesperson had to deal with a New Jersey question on Monday when a reported cited Phil Murphy’s decision to end the K-12 mask mandate policy effective March 1st, something that some of the Biden Administration’s favorite “experts” still don’t support (notably including Dr. Fauci).

“What does it say then that a governor like Phil Murphy, who’s been so closely aligned with the policies of this administration, would get ahead of the medical experts?” inquired the reporter.

–

“It’s always been up to school districts (on masking),” Psaki replied, asserting that “that’s always been our policy.”