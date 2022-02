That’s a wrap for now, Save Jerseyans.

The Military Times is reporting that the last of Afghan refugees housed at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst departed the base over the weekend.

At one point, the base housed as many as 14,500 Afghanistan refugees who escaped Kabul at the end of the summer. Most of the individuals from New Jersey and other military bases have since been relocated to Virginia though other states – including neighboring Pennsylvania – have reportedly taken on thousands.