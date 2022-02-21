REPORT: Mexican national accused of sexually assaulting two Bergen children

Francisco Barrera-Capistran, who is reportedly a Mexican national under ICE detainer, stands accused of sexually assaulting two Bergen County children, Save Jerseyans.
Questions concerning Barrera-Capistran’s status in the country were first reported by the Daily Voice. New Jersey is a “sanctuary state,” however, which makes it extremely difficult for ICE to get cooperation from local law enforcement before dangerous criminals are released into the surrounding community.
Last week, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office issued a release explaining the details of Barrera-Capistran’s arrest:
Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of FRANCISCO BARRERA-CAPISTRAN (DOB: 10/04/1985; married; contractor) of Homasassa, FL on aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact and endangering the welfare of a child charges. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Hackensack Police Department under the direction of Officer in Charge Captain Darrin DeWitt.
On Monday, January 17, 2022, the Hackensack Police Department contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit regarding the alleged sexual assault of two children. An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hackensack Police Department revealed that FRANCISCO BARRERA-CAPISTRAN sexually assaulted the children, who were both younger than 13 years old, in Hackensack and Westwood, NJ.
As a result of the investigation, on Monday, February 14, 2022, FRANCISCO BARRERA-CAPISTRAN was arrested in Westwood, NJ and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2a(1); second-degree sexual assault by contact, N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2b; and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a(1). BARRERA-CAPISTRAN was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, NJ.