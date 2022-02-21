REPORT: Mexican national accused of sexually assaulting two Bergen children

Francisco Barrera-Capistran, who is reportedly a Mexican national under ICE detainer, stands accused of sexually assaulting two Bergen County children, Save Jerseyans.

Questions concerning Barrera-Capistran’s status in the country were first reported by the Daily Voice. New Jersey is a “sanctuary state,” however, which makes it extremely difficult for ICE to get cooperation from local law enforcement before dangerous criminals are released into the surrounding community.

Last week, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office issued a release explaining the details of Barrera-Capistran’s arrest: