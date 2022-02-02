You are Here
Rogers endorses Crispi in NJ-04 primary

1 min read

Steven Rogers has endorsed conservative podcaster Mike Crispi in the NJ-04 GOP primary.

“I am pleased to endorse Mike Crispi for Congress in New Jersey’s 4th Congressional District. Mike has demonstrated in both word and deed a strong commitment to the America First agenda that will not only benefit our nation but also CD4,” said Rogers.

Former Nutley Commissioner Steven Rogers – who served on President Trump’s Campaign Advisory Board – unsuccessfully sought the 2017 Republican nomination for governor.

Crispi, who has Roger Stone in his corner, is one of a handful of Republican challengers taking on four-decade incumbent Chris Smith this spring. Smith boasts the support of the current GOP House leadership led by Kevin McCarthy and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

