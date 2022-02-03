Selen burnishes GOP colleagues’ backing in Morris for NJ-11 bid

Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen announced the backing of four fellow commissioners on Thursday for his NJ-11 congressional bid: Steve Shaw, Deb Smith, Kathy DeFillippo, and John Krickus.

“I’m proud to have worked alongside Tayfun at the County level, and he is the out-of-the-box candidate with a unique story that Republicans need – who can best appeal to independent voters and win this seat,” said Republican Commissioner Steve Shaw. “Tayfun has lived the American dream, has been successful in business, and has been a part of four straight budgets without ever raising property taxes. We need more leaders like that in Washington.”

“Skyrocketing inflation and massive new government spending under the Biden administration requires fresh new faces in Congress. We don’t need more Pelosi rubber-stamps working for us,” said Commissioner Deb Smith. “Tayfun Selen is a CPA and an MBA, with a career managing major budgets in business, and in his public service at the local and county level. His record is unmatched and I’m proud to support him for Congress.”

Selen, an immigrant from Turkey who started out pumping gas upon arriving in America, is competing for the GOP nomination in a very crowded field; at the moment, he’s out-in-front of the pack with over $130,000 cash on hand. It’s not a big number by congressional campaign standards, but it might be enough to put him in a superior primary position in the event he is able to secure the Morris County line.

Whoever wins has their work cut out for him (or her): incumbent Democrat Mikie Sherrill has over $5 million in the bank.