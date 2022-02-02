Smith reports $658k on hand, 25-times more than his closest GOP challenger

Congressman Chris Smith had $658,383.52 on hand at the end of 2021’s 4th Quarter according to the FEC. None of his Republican primary challengers came close.

Attorney David Burg posted $26,287.34, so Smith has 25-times more cash on hand than his closest fundraising competitor.

–

Realtor Michael Blasi banked $4,942.65 by the end of 2021, and repeat candidate Tricia Flanagan (for whom Q4 data hasn’t been filed or yet made available) had only $506.47 at the end of September.

Finally, conservative podcaster Mike Crispi reported $0 raised and no receipts as of December 31, 2021 but he also didn’t formally announce his campaign for Congress until the 1st Quarter of 2022, specifically January 3rd.