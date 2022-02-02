You are Here
Smith reports $658k on hand, 25-times more than his closest GOP challenger

Smith reports $658k on hand, 25-times more than his closest GOP challenger

1 min read

Congressman Chris Smith had $658,383.52 on hand at the end of 2021’s 4th Quarter according to the FEC. None of his Republican primary challengers came close.

Attorney David Burg posted $26,287.34, so Smith has 25-times more cash on hand than his closest fundraising competitor.

Realtor Michael Blasi banked $4,942.65 by the end of 2021, and repeat candidate Tricia Flanagan (for whom Q4 data hasn’t been filed or yet made available) had only $506.47 at the end of September.

Finally, conservative podcaster Mike Crispi reported $0 raised and no receipts as of December 31, 2021 but he also didn’t formally announce his campaign for Congress until the 1st Quarter of 2022, specifically January 3rd.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin