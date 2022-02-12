Smith secures NJ-04 endorsement for 22nd term from Monmouth GOP

Chris Smith first ran for Congress in 1980 on Ronald Reagan’s ticket, and the Monmouth County GOP gave him their blessing on Saturday to carry their banner for Joe Biden’s first midterm.

The NJ-04 floor vote was 113-54 (for rival Mike Crispi).

–

Opposition at the convention was led by none other than Roger Stone, the legendary GOP operative and Trump ally who is quarterbacking Crispi’s primary challenge. The fedora-festooned Stone and his client rolled up to the iPlay America arena in Freehold in conspicuous fashion:

This morning at iPlay America in Freehold… pic.twitter.com/7AWcwiIdtS — Matt Rooney (@MattRooneyNJ) February 12, 2022

Crispi and Stone are spending the rest of Saturday vetting candidates for a rival candidate slate that they hope will upset the establishment’s apple cart and buoy Crispi’s chances.

“The Whitman’s/Frelinghuysen’s/Lances and other dilettante elitists who want to take the GOP back to the Country Club are done,” Stone told Save Jersey on Friday.