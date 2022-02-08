Some N.J. districts are refusing to unmask their kids

The forthcoming end of Phil Murphy’s school mask mandate means exactly that, Save Jerseyans: beginning in early March, Trenton will no longer demand that your K-12 children be masked at school.

School districts will now make their own calls, and some are already signaling that masking will continue.

New Jersey’s largest school district (Newark) told NJ.com that it will be business as usual when the mandate ends.

Plainfield is keeping masks, too, but with a catch.