Some N.J. districts are refusing to unmask their kids

The forthcoming end of Phil Murphy’s school mask mandate means exactly that, Save Jerseyans: beginning in early March, Trenton will no longer demand that your K-12 children be masked at school.
School districts will now make their own calls, and some are already signaling that masking will continue.
–
New Jersey’s largest school district (Newark) told NJ.com that it will be business as usual when the mandate ends.
Plainfield is keeping masks, too, but with a catch.
“The Plainfield Board of Education revised the District’s face-covering policy to be tied with levels of COVID-19 spread in the community, ” said Plainfield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Mitchell. “Our mask policy requires that all staff and students wear a mask in school and office buildings; until Union County is in the ‘Green Level’ which indicates we are in a low COVID-19 transmission.”
The NJEA, for their part, are warning that masks may need to make a comeback based upon unexplained scientific metrics.
American Federation of Teachers chieftain Randi Weingarten wants to tie unmasking to vaccination rates.
The battle to unmask children is heating up across the country. Some states are taking on reluctant school boards most notably in Florida where Governor Ron DeSantis has scrapped with the liberal education establishment. In Virginia, the state senate just advanced a bill to formally ban masks in schools.