Spadea joins Smith for NJ-03 launch; rival Healey attacks over fatal DWI, past 9/11 tweets

NJ-03 went from a bit of a snooze to a potentially brutal GOP primary in a short period of time, Save Jerseyans.

On Thursday, Atilis Gym co-owned Ian Smith launched his Republican primary campaign for Congress, first with a Delran announcement rally followed later in the evening by an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s prime time Fox News program. NJ 101.5’s Bill Spadea introduced Smith.

–

“It’s time that we the people rise up and push back, and the best way to do that it to elect great patriots – men of courage and strength – men like Ian Smith,” Spadea declared to raucous applause from Smith’s gathered supporters.

Here’s video from the launch:

–

Meanwhile, the Republican campaign of Bob Healey Jr. launched an all-out broadside against Smith, invoking the new candidate’s fatal 2007 DWI accident and past tweets which appeared to amplify 9/11 conspiracy theories.

“Republicans have a historic opportunity to stop Joe Biden’s and Nancy Pelosi’s radical agenda and win back control of the House this November, but that won’t happen if we nominate unfit and unelectable candidates like Ian Smith,” said Healey Campaign Manager Theresa Velardi.

Healey, an ex-punk rocker turned businessman and philanthropist, launched in his own campaign late last year by owning violent/explicit lyrics from some of his songs.

Smith is embracing his outsider persona cultivated through Atilis Gym’s many scrapes with state and local authorities during the lockdown; Smith was recently sentenced to one year of probation for a contempt charge pertaining to his operation of the gym. He’s decided to not seek any county lines, essentially forfeiting prime ballot position to Healey.

The gamble: can Smith’s proven online fundraising ability, cult following among South Jersey conservatives and minor celebrity status in national conservative circles neutralize the lines?