STONE COLD: Crispi adviser vows Golden “bought himself a top-to-bottom primary” in Monmouth

It played out as most people expected.

21-term incumbent Congressman Chris Smith secured the Monmouth GOP line on Saturday in Freehold, and he did it by a 2-to-1 margin (108-54).

–

Smith’s margin was inarguably decisive, but multiple veteran Republican operatives believed the fact that 1 in 3 Republicans went for the relatively unknown Crispi constituted an underwhelming margin of victory. The chief strategist for challenger Mike Crispi – legendary political operative Roger Stone – subsequently vowed to make good on his threat to take on the Monmouth Republican establishment’s primary line.

“Boss Golden has bought himself a top to bottom primary for every office – including a primary for Sheriff,” said Stone, referring to Shaun Golden to serves as both sheriff and the county party’s chairman. “RINO’s v Trumpers will be the order of the day. Armageddon Baby!”

Stone told me on Friday that he’d remain in Monmouth on Saturday to help recruit a county slate to run alongside Crispi. Some familiar Monmouth politics names are already in circulation as possibilities but nothing’s been confirmed by Team Crispi as of early Saturday afternoon.

He’s best known for having helped just about every Republican president since Nixon, but Stone enjoys deep Jersey political roots including past operative work for Tom Kean Sr.

Prior to the final vote tally, Stone spent a good portion of Saturday turning politicos’ heads, taking selfies with attendees, and standing outside of a bus parked at the iPlay America arena in Freehold affixed with a larger Trump photo emitting a “Let’s Go Brandon” speech bubble.

Golden, for his part, is considered one of the state GOP’s more formidable chairmen. He’s served as sheriff since 2010, succeeding Kim Guadagno who was elected to serve as Chris Christie’s lieutenant governor in November 2009. As GOP Chairman, Golden’s track record of defending his line is solid; in March 2021, he succeeded in replacing long-time foe Serena DiMaso on the LD13 Assembly ticket with Vicky Flynn, also of Holmdel.