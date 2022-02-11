Stone promises political “Armageddon” ahead of Monmouth GOP convention

No one said it would be boring, Save Jerseyans.

On Saturday, Monmouth GOP committee members will gather at iPlay America in Freehold to select endorsed candidates for the 3rd, 4th and 6th U.S. House districts. All three primaries are contested.

In NJ-04, legendary political operative Roger Stone is leading the campaign of Mike Crispi, one of a handful of Republican challengers trying to dethrone four-decade incumbent Chris Smith.

“Armageddon baby!” Stone told me on Friday, confirming that he would attend the convention. Stone also confirmed that he was recruiting challengers to run on an alternate slate against the county GOP-backed candidates.

“The Whitman’s/Frelinghuysen’s/Lances and other dilettante elitists who want to take the GOP back to the Country Club are done,” Stone added, referencing a recent letter signed by all three former GOP officials condemning the RNC resolution censuring Congressmen Cheney and Kinzinger. President Trump more-or-less inaugurated the NJ-04 fight by issuing a general call for challengers to Smith.

In NJ-03, committee members will weigh in on a three-way battle between Bob Healey, Ian Smith, and Mike Ferrara.

In NJ-06, the clear frontrunner at the Monmonuth convention is incumbent Monmouth Commissioner Sue Kiley.