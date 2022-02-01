The NJ-11 GOP isn’t raising cash

Mikie Sherrill hauled in $2,675,089.78 in 2021, and no other Republican seeking to replace her in Congress is coming close.

According to the latest FEC filing data, Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen has $136,063 in the bank followed by ex-Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Paul DeGroot with $105,913. No other declared candidate in the crowded field hit the six-figure mark as of December 31st.

–

The new redistricting map turned Sherrill’s district into decidely learn-blue territory but not impossibly blue in the right environment up against the right GOP campaign.

If something doesn’t change over the current quarter, the eventual GOP nominee may need to sell a kidney on the black market to have any chance of catching up.

One major question mark: Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (a former lobbyist) may still get in the race and it’s thought she may be able to bring in some establishment cash. We’ll see.