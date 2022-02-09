The NJDEP’s epic 400% mistake

Trenton doesn’t just make decisions that increase the expense and difficulty of our lives, Save Jerseyans. It goes about the process of screwing us over without checking its own math.

Here’s an egregious recent example:

–

The Murphy Administration’s insane ‘Energy Master Plan’ (aiming for zero emissions by mid-century) takes direct aim at natural gas. Heating and stoves, yes, and specifically the gas boilers chugging away right now inside your homes and businesses.

Back in December, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) announced that electric boilers would cost somewhere between 4.2% and 4.9% MORE than gas boilers. Remember those percentages… it’ll be important in a minute.

Flash forward to this Tuesday. The NJDEP issued a correction stating that electric boilers wouldn’t cost between 4.2% and 4.9% more.

They would cost between 4.2 and 4.9 TIMES more!

That’s a 400% mistake. And *mistake* is the key word.

“That is a significant mistake, not a mere cost correction,” opined our friends and partners at Affordable Energy for New Jersey, a coalition pushing back against Murphy’s version of the ‘Green New Deal.’ “And it points to the larger problem that the BPU still hasn’t released the costs after more than two years of the full Energy Master Plan. Which leads you to ask what other “cost corrections” are we going to learn about along the way?”

Being governed by incompetent idiots is one thing, folks. Being ruled by socialists in another.

When the socialists are also really, really incompetent? God help us all.