Thornton, a political giant in Cape May County, won’t seek reelection in 2022

Gerald Thornton isn’t seeking reelection to the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, Save Jerseyans, signaling the end of one of the most enduring political careers in Cape GOP politics.

Thornton is the current board director.

–

A consistent presence in county government for nearly half of a century, Thornton served two stints on the board, first between 1976 and 1987 and then again beginning in 1995. He also survived an intra-party scrap in the early 2010s when then-Chairman David Von Savage backed a rival GOP slate for freeholder.

“A 12-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Thornton attended technical schools including Air Traffic Controller, Space Tracking and Telemetry, Automatic Radar, Management and Supervision and Non-Commissioned Officers Academy,” reads Thornton’s official county government bio. “Thornton is the proud father of 2 sons, Christopher and Mark, 2 granddaughters Kirby and Shelby, and 2 grandsons Christopher David and Matthew Mark.”

In a statement released by the county party, Thornton explained his decision and lauded Chairman Mike Donohue. Thornton also announced his support union carpenter Andy Bulakowski to succeed him on the 2022 ballot.

“[W]hile I might be retiring from elective politics, I am not leaving the arena. I intend to be there with all of you in the streets fighting for our candidates for many years to come,” wrote Thornton. Our nation needs us.”

The currently-constituted Cape GOP organization has escaped the infighting that’s plagued other county Republican organizations in recent years under Donohue’s leadership, and Thornton’s statement signals a smooth transition to a next generation board of Republican leaders.

“Jerry Thornton has spent a lifetime caring about and working for the people of Cape May County, and he has been one of the most important leaders within the Cape GOP,” Donohue told Save Jersey. “But he also deserves time with his family and to retire on his terms which he is doing.

“Many times, when an organization is faced with a transition like this, it will tear itself apart. Thanks to Jerry’s guidance and leadership, we’ve come through this with united support for two leaders – Marie Hayes and Andy Bulakowski – as our candidates for county commissioner,” Donohue added. “The fact that this came together with such support and focus is a testament to our leadership in the Cape GOP and their desire to keep us unified as we continue to ride this red wave.”

Cape May remains one of the state’s reddest counties with Republicans holding all county positions and giving Jack Ciattarelli a 26-point victory margin in 2021.