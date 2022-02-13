U.S. warns Americans escaping Ukraine for Poland: get vaxxed before you flee!

Imagine the following scenario:

You’re an American living, working, or visiting inside of Ukraine. The U.S. government warns you that a 100,000 Russian troops may spill into the Ukraine at any moment. Major NATO powers are pulling their own people out of the country. You’re urged to get out ASAP. But then your home government adds a caveat: get vaxxed before you flee!

–

That’s right! We’ve reached peak Covid crazy.

On Saturday, the U.S. embassy in Poland released an urgent-sounding warning to all Americans in the country but specifically advised that Americans heading to nearby Poland (a NATO ally where Joe Biden is sending 3,000 paratroopers) need to get vaccinated first. “U.S. citizens must present a valid U.S. passport and proof of COVID-19 vaccination,” the advisory explains. “Travelers are also encouraged to present a negative test result from a PCR or antigen COVID-19 test, which will facilitate entry into Poland.”

Poland began requiring negative Covid-19 tests around mid-December.

So let’s review:

If American intelligence is to believed (which is always a dangerous assumption: see Afghanistan), Russian tanks could be in Kyiv in a matter of days… or hours? Yet the same U.S. government that lets illegals cross our own border without proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test is demanding that its own citizens fleeing Putin meet a higher standard? And the Poles aren’t willing to waive the requirement?

There’s new hard evidence every single day that the official reaction to Covid-19 isn’t just divorced from science but it’s also certifiably crazy. This latest example undeniably takes the cake, Save Jerseyans!