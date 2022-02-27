Ukraine declares New Jersey is “cool” on Twitter

War in the 21st century is weird, Save Jerseyans.

So much of the news (and plenty of disinformation, too) coming from the Ukrainian battlefront is being shared via social media. The official Twitter account of Ukraine is only following two dozen other Twitter accounts. Almost all of them are other countries’ Twitter accounts with a notable exception:

–

New Jersey. Specifically, the Murphy Administration’s notorious snark account known for blurring the line between repping the Garden State and pushing the governor’s politics.

A Twitter user wondered aloud why Ukraine decided to follow @NJGov especially given how few accounts the besieged nation is following.

The official answer: