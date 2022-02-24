You are Here
Ukrainian island’s defenders wiped out, but not before telling Russian warship “go f–k yourself”

Ukrainian island’s defenders wiped out, but not before telling Russian warship “go f–k yourself”

1 min read

Every armed conflict breeds coward, heroes, and a lot of ordinary people who are called upon to prefer extraordinarily.

On Thursday, a Russian warship (the Moskva) fired upon ‘Snake Island,’ a small outpost in the Black Sea defended by 13 Ukrainian soldiers.

The end was tragic, but the defenders’ Thermopylae-like sacrifice won’t soon be forgotten nor will their colorfully defiant final words to the Russian warship:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin