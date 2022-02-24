Ukrainian island’s defenders wiped out, but not before telling Russian warship “go f–k yourself”

Every armed conflict breeds coward, heroes, and a lot of ordinary people who are called upon to prefer extraordinarily.
On Thursday, a Russian warship (the Moskva) fired upon ‘Snake Island,’ a small outpost in the Black Sea defended by 13 Ukrainian soldiers.
The end was tragic, but the defenders’ Thermopylae-like sacrifice won’t soon be forgotten nor will their colorfully defiant final words to the Russian warship:
A group of Ukrainian border guards were stationed on Snake Island, in the Black Sea south of Odessa, when a Russian warship ordered them to surrender under threat of attack.
Their response: "Russian warship, go fuck yourself."
They held their ground. All 13 were killed. pic.twitter.com/GMRsXQRSX0
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) February 25, 2022