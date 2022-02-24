Ukrainian island’s defenders wiped out, but not before telling Russian warship “go f–k yourself”

Every armed conflict breeds coward, heroes, and a lot of ordinary people who are called upon to prefer extraordinarily.

On Thursday, a Russian warship (the Moskva) fired upon ‘Snake Island,’ a small outpost in the Black Sea defended by 13 Ukrainian soldiers.

–

The end was tragic, but the defenders’ Thermopylae-like sacrifice won’t soon be forgotten nor will their colorfully defiant final words to the Russian warship: